COLLINSVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) – If you’re in the market for a new home, there’s one about to go up for sale in Collinsville.
The house, located on Courtland Place, has been going up for two years. A lot of work has been done by high school students in the Collinsville building and trades program, including the framing flooring, siding, roofing and finish work.
“You can learn it in a classroom but its better if you're hands on, this gives you the opportunity and you go from here,” said Collinsville High School Junior Sebastian Sinclair.
An instructor says a union contractor recently came in and tried to hire two of his students on the spot.
The house will be sold through a bidding process, with profits going back into the building trades program.
