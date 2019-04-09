LADUE, Mo. (KMOV.com) - At a St. Louis County High School you could say the doctor is in this week, only in this case, the doctors are students themselves.
Biology students at MICDS in Ladue are putting on their white coats holding mock hospital rounds. It is part of their study of genetics.
Each student has to create a case study and describe the imaginary patient and symptoms to the class. Classmates then have to correctly identify the condition or disease.
"I actually am interested in becoming doctor or medical field so it kind of increased my passion for medicine,” said MICDS sophomore Raneem Alzahbi.
The class’ teacher says the real goal is to encourage creative thinking over memorization.
