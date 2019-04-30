ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Distracted driving is a serious and sometimes deadly problem on the road.
A St. Louis County high school student created an award-winning video to raise awareness of the issue.
The video demonstrates the danger of using a cell phone while driving, and other distractions, such as eating or checking your hair.
It was written and produced by Oakville High School student Caden Turner.
Turner tells News 4 he wanted to make his video funny, in hopes of getting more kids his age to watch.
“I do want to show the fun part of learning about this sort of thing because of at the end of the day it is a very important thing that people need to focus on,” he said.
Turner's video was selected from 1,300 hundred entries for a grand prize.
He was awarded a $1,500 education grant by the Impact Teen Drivers group.
He plans to use that for his education at New York University, where he will major in dramatic arts.
