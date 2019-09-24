ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The parents of some St. Louis grade school students may be hearing some different ideas about breakfast from their youngsters.
Students at Adams Elementary School in Tower Grove had a tasty breakfast lesson Tuesday thanks to a Healthy Helpers breakfast program.
The program is sponsored by the First Watch restaurant chain with the goal of introducing the kids to different breakfast ideas (in this case, avocado toast), and stress the overall importance of getting a good breakfast:
"It’s very important to eat breakfast to get the energy for the day. To make sure these kids are ready to go for learning,” said Adams PE teacher Aaron Streid. “The kids are loving it, having great time. Some you can tell never had avocado, so they're having a great time with it."
First Watch is donating a portion of it's seasonal pumpkin pancake breakfast menu to it's Healthy Helpers campaign.
