HERCULANEUM (KMOV.com) – Students in the Herculaneum High School shop class are busy learning to work with tools and build things.
They recently got a special request as administrators at another local school needed some stairs. So students went to work to help build stairs for students at the Mapaville School for the Disabled.
The stairs are now an important tool for therapy.
