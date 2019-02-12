COLLINSVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) – Fans of the show Seinfeld may remember the episode entitled “Serenity Now.”
At Collinsville High School, that phrase has new meaning.
Like any high school, teachers spend most of their time focused on the needs of their students. But now, staff members can take a break in the Serenity Room, a quiet place with a massage chair, water fountain, salt light and even a noise machine.
It is all designed to give the teachers a chance to recharge.
“This is really an opportunity, teachers need 10-15 minutes to unwind, get away from the demands, the pressures. They can refocus and get back to doing their jobs with the kids,” said principal David Snider.
The room was paid for with private donation. Snider says his wife gets a lot of the credit for the idea.
