CAHOKIA (KMOV.com) - For too many children, breakfast before school is not a reality but that is changing for some students in the Cahokia School District.
The “Breakfast Beyond the Bell” program kicked off Tuesday at Estelle Sauget School of Choice. The program will provide breakfast to about 1,000 students at all levels.
The program is being made possible with support from the St. Louis Area Foodbank and Bayer’s Monsanto Fund.
Monsanto-Bayer is viewing "Breakfast Beyond the Bell" as a pilot program. If successful, the company hopes to offer it to other area school districts.
