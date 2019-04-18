ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- When you think of honoring veterans, cookie dough is not something that comes to mind.
Unless you're a student at Parkway South High School.
Students there recently held an assembly to honor four veterans, and to make a special presentation.
These veterans have all made Honor Flights to the war memorials in Washington, D.C.
This year, the freshman class raised more than $11,000 to help pay for future flights, all by selling frozen cookie dough.
Finnegan Lodes sold the most and was honored with a commemorative medal.
"They're just the coolest people to talk to and it's amazing that I get to help them go to the memorials and- like they said- have one of the greatest days of their lives," he said.
Lodes did his sales the old fashioned way, going door-to-door.
