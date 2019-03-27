ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- An Oakville high school senior has been chosen for a major scholarship.
Caitlin Blanchard has been awarded the Steven C. Beering Scholarship from Purdue University Honors College.
It not only covers full expenses for a bachelor's degree it also coves a master's degree and either a Ph.D. or a professional degree in medical veterinary medicine or pharmacy.
Caitlin wants to help those just like her.
