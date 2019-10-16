ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Fredbird and representatives of Cardinals Care were at Gateway Elementary just north of downtown to show off the school’s new lighting system.
The human-centric lighting is meant to be much like outside natural light. Hall of Fame shortstop Ozzie Smith works with the Shine STL Program and says the lighting can help improve the overall school experience.
"Light plays such a big part in all of our lives, when you can create an environment that is like outside, it puts kids in whole different mindset and in a mindset of learning," Smith said.
Smith says the group hopes to have most St. Louis public schools fitted with the new lighting within a year or so.
