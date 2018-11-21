ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Students from a North County grade school will be enjoying Friday off this week for Thanksgiving.
But some of them may actually be a little sad because they'll be missing one of their favorite days of the week at school.
On Friday, the St. Louis Metro Market Bus visits Moline Elementary School in the Riverview Gardens district.
Students are able to buy fresh fruits and vegetables and healthy snacks. Administrators say it's really important because there aren't that many grocery stores near the school.
They say students are learning to choose better snacks and learning about math.
"Before [the] metro bus came through with hot Cheetos and junk. Now they're wanting fruits and vegetables," said Moline Elementary Principal Lisa Thompson.
The principal says the experience has been positive and the school is now planning to plant fruit trees for students.
