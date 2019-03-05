ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Young students love it when they can mix learning with playing, who wouldn't?
Students at Nance Elementary in north St. Louis are having fun with Lego robotics.
With the help of a computer program, they build tiny robotic cars with the Legos.
They call it “My Sci Do” program and it’s all thanks to the Little Bit Foundation which offers financial support to schools in low-income areas.
“We believe [this is] a basic need because it introduces ideas for the future and helps them see what may be opportunities they may want to get into in the future," said Rosemary Hanley, CEO and founder of Little Bit.
And Little Bit is getting help in the project from Monsanto, and Washington and Maryville Universities.
The Little Bit Foundation now sponsors various programs in almost 40 local schools.
