Second graders at MICDS are set to perform an opera on Friday night.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Friday is a big night at MICDS grade school.

In hours, the curtain will go up and second graders take the stage to perform an opera.

Not just any opera, but one they wrote and designed themselves.

