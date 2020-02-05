LADUE, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Students at MICDS are working to learn how astronauts on Mars might feed themselves.
The students are conducting what they call a “Mars Farm Project.” Different teams in science class have constructed growing chambers, with plants under artificial light.
The idea is to try and learn about the best conditions to grow plants in a simulated Mars environment.
The students even have a couple of “Martian” balloons standing guard. They are using Bok Choy for the experiments because of the plants high nutrient density.
