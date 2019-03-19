ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- What do you think would get a grade school student to go to school early?
Believe or not, in one St. Charles County school, they show up for math!
Seriously!
Once a month, about 75 young students show up at 7:30 in the morning for Math Club.
When we were there, students were using Cheerios and marshmallows to work out math problems.
And teachers say that's part of the point: to make math not seem so intimidating.
