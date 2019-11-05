ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A south St. Louis school is providing space for its students to not only learn but also make.
Abiding Savior Lutheran School revealed its MakerSpace to students this week. The room is full of traditional shop class tools and high tech support, like 3D printers, iPads and even a video production facility.
The goal, the schools says, is to give students the tools they need to create their own work.
"Really focus on problem solving, where the teacher isn't just giving them information but they are allowed to try to solve problems with just guidance of the teacher," Sarah Donnelly said.
The MakerSpace was funded with a $75,000 grant from the Lutheran Foundation of St. Louis.
