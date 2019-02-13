COTTLEVILLE (KMOV.com) - There was a big excitement at Saeger Middle School in Cottleville on Wednesday, all thanks to a big announcement.
Principal Dr. Kandy Worley is Missouri’s Middle School Principal of the Year for 2019. The surprise announcement was made during a school assembly.
The award comes from the Missouri Association of Secondary School Principals.
"It makes you feel like you've reached the top of your career, and you've done best that you can,” said Worley.
Worley has been working in education for 24 years and a principal for 15.
