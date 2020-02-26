NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – The Normandy School District is celebrating its selection for a new program that could help develop future scientists.
Children as young as 3-years-old are enrolled in Normandy’s Early Learning Center. The center was just selected to receive teaching tools to help with Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics or STEAM programs.
The goal is to expose the children to science at a young age.
“If you think about those amazing scientists that worked to get us to the moon, we could be developing the next scientists to get us to Mars. It is possible that these children right now will be the ones to make that dream come true and it starts with STEAM,” said Chrystal Hunter the director of the Normandy Early Learning Center.
The program is called “Little Steamers” and is funded by Boeing.
