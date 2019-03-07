ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- This is going to be a big weekend at Lindbergh High School in south St. Louis County.
The school is hosting the Missouri State Student Council Convention Thursday night through Saturday.
More than 1,300 students from across the state will be at the school.
The current state council president, a Lindbergh senior, says it is a huge honor to serve as host.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.