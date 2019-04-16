SUNSET HILLS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Some local students are taking the week leading up to Easter as a way to teach students about the problems people face in other parts of the world.
At St. Justin Martyr in Sunset Hills, the middle school students participated in the hunger banquet. Students were divided into groups to show the spectrum of poverty in the world.
Students placed in the first world country had plenty to eat. While the developing country group had to sit on the floor with just a little bit of rice and water.
“I think it’s a really good. I don’t think a lot of people knew what people were going through, so I think a lot of people will take something away from this,” said 8th grader Alex Brinkman.
Students are also collecting funds to donate to outreach programs to combat hunger and poverty.
