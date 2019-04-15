ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A Parkway School District third grader got a big surprise at school Monday.
That student, named Alanna, chose to do a 'wax museum' report on Olympian and East St. Louis native Jackie Joyner-Kersee.
What she did not expect was for Joyner-Kersee to be there for the presentation itself.
The three-time gold medalist surprised Alanna at Mason Ridge Elementary School.
News 4 talked with her about he big moment.
