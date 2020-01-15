COLLINSVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) – The brush fires in Australia are wreaking havoc for the country’s wildlife and the animals’ plight has special meaning for students at a Metro East school.
Third grade students at Renfro Elementary in Collinsville have a breaded dragon in their classroom, the animal is found in Australia.
Later in January, the students will hold a special event to raise money for wildlife relief. Their teacher says the students will help plan and run the event.
"I think it’s going to be great learning experience, already started making the banners to hang around the school, so there's a lot of literature involved with that a lot of writing activities,” said third grade teacher Scott Eberhart.
The event will be a ship and shop on January 28. Featuring lemonade and items for sale. The school is also accepting monetary donations.
