ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – St. Louis Public School students are doing their part to help fight hunger in their community.
In honor of Universal Children’s Day, students at Nance Elementary School worked with Cigna to pack 30,000 meals for hungry children and families in the area.
As they got to work, students also learned how they can continue to make a difference.
The meals of red lentil and jambalaya will be distributed by ‘Feeding Children Everywhere.’
