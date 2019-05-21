ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- It's a problem parents and educators struggle with: How to get kids away from the computer screens.
At one West County school, they're getting some help from the St. Louis Zoo.
Students at Westchester Elementary recently spent the whole day outside with staff members from the zoo.
“Our kids do have a lot of time with iPads inside so we wanted to find a way to balance that and just get down and dirty with nature," said assistant principal Stephanie Limpert.
They learned about the wildlife in the woods and creek on the school lot.
They even got to spend some time with the chickens in the school chicken coop.
Staff and students agree it's a great way to learn things.
“I learned lot like how we have chickens and they grow up and they're small and then they're super huge!” said third grader Khepra Joseph.
And those chickens?
Students collect the eggs and they are served in the lunchroom, along with veggies from the school gardens.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.