FLORISSANT, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A young Florissant woman is celebrating a remarkable achievement.
Just a senior in high school, Khaliah Booker has published her first novel.
The book is titled, “Of A Man.”
It tells the story of a young father juggling the challenges of running his own business and raising a family.
Khaliah admits she was a little scared at first, but now, she says it is been an amazing experience and is encouraging other young artists to do the same.
“I did this but it just won't be me, I want more people to put their work out there,” she said. “If you write, if you sing or you act, I want you to put it out there."
Khaliah published “Of A Man” herself through a website called Watt Pad.
She describes it as social media for people who love to read, like her.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.