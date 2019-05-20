ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Students at West County school are closing out the school year with a lesson about kindness.
Second graders at Barretts Elementary School enjoyed a field trip to the Humane Society Monday. They brought cars full of items with them, all to be donated to help workers care for the animals at the shelter.
It is all part of the school’s Day of Kindness Service Project.
"We read a book about Humane Society and decided we could help it and teachers thought we could go on a field trip,” said second grader Masey Wright.
After delivering the supplies, the students got a tour of the Humane Society and got to read to the dogs.
