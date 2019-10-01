BRENTWOOD, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A local school is bringing a little of the farm to the classroom, to help students with special needs.
Chickens now have a home playing at Brentwood Middle and High School.
The chickens and the coop are managed and maintained by Brentwood Middle School students who receive services from the special school district.
Their teacher says the project helps them learn math and management skills and offers them a rare chance at ownership and control.
"If there's a problem with the coop they're going to notice and tell me,” said Mary Beth Glasgow, a special education teacher with Brentwood. “If there’s a problem with the chickens, they’re gonna tell me about it. They have enormous ownership over the eggs, and it's theirs.’ "
The students sell the eggs at the school.
They have a name for their egg operation calling it, the Smart Egg Company.
