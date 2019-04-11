SOUTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – Some South County students are getting a grip on the real-life world of medical technology, and they’re doing it in remarkable fashion.
Students at Mehlville High School recently designed and built working, prosthetic arms. Their assignment was to build an arm that could grab and pick up a drinking cup.
At the final presentation, they pitched their designs to medical professionals as if they were trying to sell them on their idea.
"It opened me up to all the different fields there are, not to think that only one field I can go into so whole class is really interesting,” said student Kanita Omerovic.
As for what the future may hold, the instructor says that every student in this year’s class is hoping to enter the medical field.
