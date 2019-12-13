WEBSTER GROVES, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Students from Webster Groves High School visited seniors at Sunrise Residential Home to sing carols and decorate cookies.
The event was put on by the high school’s Chelsea Center, which focuses on experiential learning and service.
Both students and seniors and say the event means a lot to them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.