Webster Groves High School students got to bake and sing Christmas carols with some residents at a nearby retirement community recently.

WEBSTER GROVES, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Students from Webster Groves High School visited seniors at Sunrise Residential Home to sing carols and decorate cookies.

The event was put on by the high school’s Chelsea Center, which focuses on experiential learning and service.

Both students and seniors and say the event means a lot to them.

Copyright 2019 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All Rights Reserved

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.