LADUE (KMOV.com) – America is famously known as a melting pot of nationalities, and that is certainly the case at MICDS.
The school recently held its international expo, which begins with a parade of nations. Students were dressed representing their cultural heritage.
The parade is followed by performances in the auditorium.
A student organizer says the goal is to embrace and celebrate diversity.
“I think it’s really important to show our culture and heritage. I think in 2019 it’s important to make sure everyone is represented and everyone is proud of their identity,” said student Ameera Zafar.
The international exchange and minority students say the event helps them feel more comfortable.
The expo is held every other year.
