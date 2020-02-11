WEBSTER GROVES, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A local high school has taken a step to maybe turning out some future music stars.
It came with a big boost from supporters of the Webster Groves School District, who donated $11,000 to help build a music studio at Webster Groves High School.
The school is also adding a music engineering class to the curriculum.
The push for the grant started when the assistant principal heard a group of students playing their own music in a school hallway.
The grant is from the Webster Groves District Foundation, which has awarded more than $40,000 to schools in the district in February.
