ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Educators will tell you that children who are good at reading will do better in school.
A St. Louis company is helping youngsters get that needed head start. Young students at the Ready Readers Preschool Reading Program are celebrating a special gift.
The students have been given $10,000 worth of books, which were purchased with money donated by customers and employees of St. Louis-area UPS stores.
The donation was made to the mark the 10th anniversary of the Toys for Tots Literacy program.
St. Louis Ready Readers was one 10 programs nationally chosen for the gift.
