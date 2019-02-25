ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- KMOV meteorologist Kristen Cornett was adopted when she was a child. Through the state of Kentucky and a DNA test, she was able to reconnect with two of her biological sisters.
Cornett grew up knowing she was adopted. In fact, Cornett said, “My adoptive family taught me that I was special because they chose me.”
However, she has always been curious on which biological family member she looked like, and she also wondered where her traits came from.
In her mid-20s, Cornett reached out to the state of Kentucky and was able to reach out to her birth mother. A few years later, her biological sister, Amy, discovered her through their birth mother and reached out.
Amy and Cornett became friends. Cornett was even in Amy’s wedding, and the two still remain in contact.
A year ago, Cornett decided to find out more about her ancestry and took a 23andMe DNA test. She received her results and learned about her ancestry but recently, she received a message from another 23andMe user.
This user, Jill, turned out to be Kristen and Amy’s half-sister that neither of them knew about. They knew through records that there was an older sister, but Jill was younger than both sisters, meaning there are actually four total sisters. Each sister was adopted by different families in various Kentucky cities within a five-year period.
Cornett, Amy, and Jill started messaging and found similarities between all of them including hair color, eye color, being very organized, suffering from motion sickness as well as other medical similarities, a fascination with weather, and more.
Even further, Amy and Jill are shockingly similar. Both sisters are teachers, both have cats and a beagle, and both have husbands named Joe.
With all of these similarities, Cornett asked if Jill would like to meet, and when Jill said yes, Cornett and Amy headed to visit their youngest sister in Kentucky.
When the sisters reunited, they instantly were smiling, hugging, and started talking about personal issues that people usually don’t speak about with someone they have just met.
The sisters shared childhood pictures, their reactions to finding each other, as well as the shock of their husbands.
Cornett is glad she took the DNA test. The company is growing quickly and in the past estimated 7,000 people who discovered unexpected siblings and paternity. Cornett is glad that she opted-in for relatives to contact her.
In the end, the test was able to reconnect the three sisters, and the sisters are so happy it did.
But now, Kristen is looking for her fourth sister, who she shares a mother and father with. That sister is believed to be two years older.
