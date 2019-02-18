(KMOV.com) - Kids as young as the fifth grade are vaping, according to local parents. Younger people who talked to News 4 say it's not unusual.
Electronic cigarette use among teens is skyrocketing, according to the FDA. In Missouri, a recent survey of high school students found 40 percent of them were using vape devices.
But exactly where in the St. Louis are local area are they getting these products?
News 4 Investigative Reporter Lauren Trager took this story undercover to find out.
News 4 sent two young KMOV employees undercover to some stores around the St. Louis area to see whether or not they'd get carded to buy vape.
Teenagers who spoke to News 4 say vaping is everywhere.
“I don't think other drugs in middle school are that big of a deal as vaping,” said 14-year-old Jrue Blassingame.
It is on their social media feeds and even in school.
“I have been in the bathroom and there is just smoke coming over the stall and its like, ‘oh you must be vaping,’” said 13-year-old Charlie Hartley.
Some popular brands, like JUUL, emit very little smell or vapor, making it more discreet.
“They will sit in class, at lunch and just hide it under their sweatshirt,” said 14-year-old Alexis Taylor.
The products, though often billed as a means to quit smoking, often contain high concentrations of nicotine.
One JUUL pod for example, equals one pack of cigarettes. That means addiction can take over quickly.
“It triggers the same part of your brain that any other addiction does, so it begins those behaviors,” said Erin Kelley with Step Up St. Louis, a local group tackling drug use.
She said says vaping often tops the list among teens.
“That’s where they are saying its starting in 6th grade, 7th grade,” Kelley said. “As a mom, it was terrifying to find out that this was a problem.”
But electronic cigarettes, like all tobacco products, are illegal to buy unless you're 18 in most places.
In St. Louis County and St. Louis City, local ordinances recently raised the age to 21.
So where are teens getting it? One answer is from each other.
“People put it on their Snapchat stories all the time, ‘I'm selling this, hit me up if you want to buy it,” Alexis said.
“These kids are essentially becoming dealers,” said one local mom, who asked to be anonymous. “My son, who is 16, has been addicted to Juuling for two years.”
He started selling to other kids, she says, after consistently getting vape products from one local store.
“He walks into the store and they sell it to him, no questions asked,” she said.
In fact, nearly 30 percent of middle and high school students recently surveyed by the State of Missouri say they buy them from a store.
“There are certain gas stations where they don't have strict policies for selling to minors. So kids will be like, ‘go to this store to get your stuff, they'll sell to you," Charlie said.
“I think those groups need to know we are not going to be okay with it, they are going to get in trouble and we are watching,” Kelley said.
That's why News 4 decided to put local stores to the test to see who would ask for an ID and who would sell with no questions asked.
Our undercover employees, who both are of age to buy, went to 10 different retailers.
Five passed with flying colors. But at the other five, there was barely any hesitation. The clerks sold without checking an ID.
Perhaps the most concerning is a store called Habibi, on Lemay Ferry. It’s located directly across from Mehlville High School. The store has already been sanctioned by officials for selling to minors three times this year.
The clerk inside did not want to answer questions on-camera. When reached by phone, the owner of the store said he was not aware of the situation and did not return subsequent phone calls.
In St. Louis County, officials attempt to do compliance checks on 50 percent of their roughly 800 tobacco retailers every year.
“I wish we had the resources to do it more often than that, but that's not our current situation,” said Shannon Franklin, with the St. Louis County Health Department.
Limited manpower, Franklin says, makes it difficult. But holding retailers accountable, experts say, is critical.
Even teens say they want a crackdown on stores.
“You can't just walk into a bar and say ‘Can I get a drink?’ They are going to card you, or they should and it’s the same principal,” said Tommy Kelley.
Those who sold without asking for an ID say they'll remember next time.
“Will you be checking ID's from now on?” Trager asked one clerk. “Oh yeah, I will remember from now on,” she said.
Currently there are fines for both store owners and store clerks who fail compliance checks.
But advocates are working on legislation that could strengthen those penalties in St. Louis County.
There’s an upcoming hearing on the changes scheduled for March 5 at 5:00 p.m. at the St. Louis County Government building in Clayton.
News 4 reached out to the company Juul for their comment.
In November, JUUL announced they would be strengthening retail compliance, including imposing "financial consequences against retailers caught by the FDA selling to minors."
Their full announcement reads:
Only JUUL pods that mirror what is currently available for combustible cigarettes – tobacco and menthol-based products (Menthol and Mint pods) – will be sold to retail stores, including traditional tobacco retailers (e.g., convenience stores) and specialty vape shops.
To secure sales of these products, we are immediately increasing our secret shopper program, from 500 visits per month to roughly 2,000 per month, to verify that our standards are being followed by retailers. We will also impose financial consequences against retailers caught by FDA selling to minors or allowing bulk sales of our products. We will permanently cut off all sales to retail stores with multiple violation.
Furthermore, a spokesperson for JUUL sent a statement, which reads, in full:
“JUUL Labs shares a common goal with policy makers, regulators, parents, school officials, and community stakeholders – preventing youth from initiating on nicotine. We are committed to preventing youth access of JUUL products, and no young person or non-nicotine user should ever try JUUL. We cannot fulfill our mission to provide the world’s one billion adult smokers with a true alternative to combustible cigarettes if youth use continues unabated. As we said before, our intent was never to have youth use JUUL products. We have taken dramatic action to contribute to solve this problem, which is why we implemented the JUUL Labs Action Plan to address underage use of JUUL products.
We suspended the distribution of certain flavored JUULpods to traditional retail stores as of November 17, 2018, strengthened the age verification of our industry leading site, eliminated our Facebook and Instagram accounts, and are developing new technology to further limit youth access and use. We are committed to working with lawmakers, the Surgeon General, FDA, state Attorneys General, local municipalities, and community organizations as a transparent and responsible partner in this effort.
In addition, we strongly support raising the minimum purchase age for cigarettes, tobacco and vaping products to 21. We look forward to working with lawmakers at the federal, state and local levels to achieve this end.
The stores where clerks did not ID our undercover employees were:
• STL Mart, LCC at 1224 Washington Ave. in St. Louis.
A woman who identified herself as an owner, along with her husband, said that she normally does check for ID’s but was “distracted.” She says she will remember to ID, from now on.
• Zephyr Express at 2110 Chouteau Avenue in St. Louis
The clerk said that he always ID’s and “made a mistake,” believing our employee to be of age, without checking. KMOV contacted a representative from the corporate office for Zephyr Express for comment but have not yet heard back.
• Habibi Tobacco and Vape at 3239 Lemay Ferry in St. Louis County
The clerk said that he did check an ID, when he did not. KMOV contacted the owner of the store, who said he was not aware of the situation. He did not return our repeated subsequent phone calls.
• U City BP at 6700 Olive Blvd in University City.
KMOV called the store, as well as a representative of the store but never heard back.
• Lion Lindell Phillips 55 at 4251 Lindell Blvd in St. Louis City.
Assistant Store Manager Leon Braxton said their store has a policy to card anyone who is 30 or under. He says they will conduct an investigation and take appropriate action against the employee who did not check an ID before selling the vape product. He says he was surprised and embarrassed, because they train their employees to check ID’s and he says they have a very strict policy about doing so.
