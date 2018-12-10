DES PERES (KMOV.com) - Whether it's a small project or a big one at your home, you have probably wondered if you need a building permit.
A Des Peres homeowner says a major project in her backyard was built without one and the result could be costly. The retaining wall and the paver patio it supports is only a year old, but Jane Tayon is already worried about it.
“It's loose and pulling away from the wall, all the way down here, now you can see it coming across,” said Tayon. “And it has to be fixed.”
The project cost more than $40,000 and came with a five-year warranty offered by the contractor, Sam Smith.
Smith say the project is “very easy to fix at no cost to her, (which is) why I supply a warranty.”
But neither Tayon nor Smith can agree on who to solve the problem. Tayon wants the whole project torn out, and redone. She cites a report stamped by a professional engineer that states: “To prevent further block movement, the wall should be re-engineered and built according to engineered plans.”
But Smith says rebuilding the whole thing isn't necessary. He says the solution is much cheaper.
Smith says, “She has sinking pavers. I've offered to come out and fix it. She doesn't want me to come out and fix it. I don't know how to make her happy if she won't allow me to.”
Tayon argues, “He says we won't let him fix it, which is untrue. We just want a building permit.”
As for the permit issue Smith countered, “I called the city (of Des Peres). I recorded the conversation. I told them what we were doing and the city told me I did not need a permit.”
The city of Des Peres is now in possession of that audio recording.
The city administrator provided a copy to News 4. Part of the recording states:
City of Des Peres: “Public works.”
Sam Smith: “Public works, yeah I was going to do a couple projects in Des Peres, so I want to check on the permit. I'm doing a paver patio with a sitting wall. Do I need a permit?
City of Des Peres: “Depends on how tall the wall is.”
Sam Smith: “Two foot.”
City of Des Peres: “No.”
Smith was describing a two-foot sitting wall in Tayon’s backyard.
In Des Peres, retaining walls over four feet require a permit. Tayon’s wall was built in steps, but all together those steps total eight feet tall.
While on the phone with the city, Smith provided measurements for the wall's various sections:
Sam Smith: “And then a couple of retaining walls, tallest one would be three foot at tallest point down to zero.”
City of Des Peres: “Hold on one second. (Hold music) Nope.”
Smith: “Alright. Thank you.”
Des Peres’ city administrator says, "Our answers were clear to very narrowly asked questions on retaining walls." and said there was "Certainly no clear identification of what was actually being contemplated or built." And further stated the job actually required a permit.
Smith says if he could do Tayon’s job over again he would have insisted the city issue a permit.
Tayon says without an agreed upon solution, she's facing a major financial obstacle.
Experts tell News 4 make sure you get a permit for any major work on your home, and make sure the city clearly understands the size and scope of the job.
Not only can it be costly to re-do it, but if you have to take the issue to the courts, legal costs can add up.
