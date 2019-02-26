(KMOV.com) - A woman's purse can hold some of her most important personal and financial items and irreplaceable mementos.
That’s why women work hard to protect their purses from thieves.
Alfred Ford, 30, pleaded guilty to stealing bank cards from women's purses.
He did it while they were at the movies. Even veteran prosecutors, were surprised.
“You worry about all the hi-tech but worry about your purses too because these thieves are everywhere,” said Tom Albus, a former Assistant US Attorney, who now works for the Missouri Attorney General’s Office.
It happened at the Plaza Frontenac Theater and not just once but several times.
“I think the message is there's probably not a classier place to go in St. Louis than the Plaza Frontenac Theater and even there, thieves are after your stuff,” Albus said.
News 4 was in court when Ford pleaded guilty. People who spoke to News 4 are shocked by the crime.
Where are the most common and the most surprising spots to be hit by purse thieves?
The simple answer is anywhere you might be distracted!
“If it’s there and the bad guy is there, it’s going to happen,” said Sgt. Keith Rider with the Chesterfield Police Department.
But detectives say there are a few places you really need to be on guard:
- Restaurants and bars. You're out to eat, having a drink. You're distracted. It is one of the favorite targets for purse snatchers and pilferers.
- Gas stations. You’re filling up, standing back by your gas tank with the hose but your purse is up there on the passenger's seat. Easy pickings for someone bold enough to run up, throw open your passenger door and run.
- The grocery store. Detectives say this is a big one. Your purse is in the cart and you leave the cart for just a moment to check out a sale item just a few steps away. That’s exactly the opportunity a thief is looking for. If the purse is left open and they can see a wallet is in there and phone, they'll grab that.
- Here’s one that might surprise you, the restroom. Police say it’s never a good idea to put your purse on the floor but there are other reasons not to do that too.
- Detectives at two different departments say they have investigated outbreaks of purse thefts at, of all places, daycare centers. Mothers rush in to drop off or pick up their child. While they do that, the thief swoops in.
The solution of course, is to take your purse with you.
“You've got to be aware of your surroundings, anywhere you are that the public has access,” Sgt. Rider said.
All of the detectives who spoke to News 4 emphasized that thieves look for opportunities.
When it comes to your purse, an opportunity is any time you aren't paying attention.
Ford was ultimately caught in Pennsylvania. He was arrested there for stealing from purses in another movie theater.
