My car was stolen this morning as I was warming it up before driving my kids to school.
I work as a News 4 Investigates producer and I could not tell you how many times I've heard of this happening to other people. I’ve written countless stories about thieves stealing cars while they were warming up or the number of times I’ve heard a soundbite from a police officer warning people to not leave your car unattended.
But I’ve always thought, “I live in a safe neighborhood. It won’t happen to me,” or “my quiet cul-de-sac is too far into my Crestwood neighborhood that can be confusing to get out of, so these types of crooks won’t hit my community.” But I was wrong.
I walked outside to warm up my car at 7:30 Tuesday morning. I went back inside to help my kids put their coats on and when I turned back around to go outside not even 60 seconds later, my car was gone.
My brother-in-law happens to live across the street from me and he saw four African American teenagers in a white SUV stop in front of his house. As he watched, they ripped off the license plate on the white SUV, sped into my cul-de-sac, one of them jumped out of that car and hopped into mine and sped off. All of that happened within a minute.
As I was speaking to Crestwood Police officers outside my home just 5 minutes later, they got a call on the radio saying my car was found. It had crashed into a home about a mile away from my house. No one was hurt, but the thieves got away.
No one seems to know why they turned onto that road, perhaps they got lost trying to find the highway.
I got my car back, but now I’m out the deductible to fix the damage from the crash into the house.
Obviously, there will be people who call me stupid because I was warming my car up with the keys in the ignition. I get that. I learned my lesson the hard way. But I wish we were at a place in society where we did not have to worry about this type of crime. Feel free make fun of me if you will, but please learn from my mistake. This could have been a lot worse. My boys could have been in the car or I could have walked out while it was happening, and you never know these days who has a gun.
I will choose to look on the bright side of things. My neighbors are amazing. My brother-in-law jumped to action. Another offered to loan us his car. My insurance agent found me an awesome auto body shop and made sure I’m getting a rental car. The owner of the repair shop, Central Auto Body in Maplewood, personally gave me a ride home after I dropped off my damaged car. And the multiple officers with the Crestwood Police Department who helped me were amazing and kind. While there are people in this world who turn to crime and cause heartbreak, I’m still optimistic that there is more good than evil in this world. But just in case, I tell you one thing, I’m not warming my car up for my kids anymore.
