(KMOV.com) - Medical marijuana will soon be available all over the state of Missouri.
Advocates promising it will improve the lives of countless sick people, but contaminated marijuana can kill you.
So how will patients know it’s safe?
In an unassuming industrial building in Oklahoma City, they’re conducting high tech tests on cannabis.
The owner of F.A.S.T. Labs, Kyle Felling, doesn't believe in wearing white coats, but in a small old office space, he says their few employees are saving lives.
“I like to look at myself as a person who ensures that a patient is not going to take something that will make them sick,” Felling said.
Tainted or contaminated marijuana is real. Documented cases from around the country show people getting sick or even possibly dying from it.
Because medical marijuana is still illegal on the federal level, it’s not regulated by the FDA. That means it's left up to the states to decide if the plants or products will be tested.
Oklahoma, for example, didn't require testing when it first passed its law. That’s a mistake Missouri didn't intend to repeat.
“Safety to Missourians is the upmost concern, so all those things need to be tested still,” said Lyndall Fraker, head of Missouri's up-and-coming medical marijuana program.
There will be at least two private testing sites for marijuana in the Show-Me state.
“We certainly want to see a safe product for Missourians. and I think that's going to be the most important thing, that what the product has labeled is what it is, we want to protect Missouri citizens,” Fraker said.
News 4 went to Felling’s lab in Oklahoma City to see how the testing works.
“Marijuana is the catfish of the plant kingdom is how I like to say it, so anything it comes in contact with, it soaks up,” Felling said.
The problem, experts say, isn't the cannabis, but what it can contain.
“What you can get sick from is lead poisoning, or mercury poisoning or poisoning from a pesticide that a grower hasn't carefully cleaned off their plants,” Felling said.
Samples are brought in from growers and product manufacturers and then are tested to see if they're safe.
“We commonly screen for 60 of the most common pesticides that are out there. We test for heavy medals like mercury and lead, we test for mold, salmonella, E coli,” Felling said.
One of the most of the most common contaminants they find in the lab is mold, which you can see on a culture. It could make a sick person even sicker.
The demand for testing is so high that Felling says his lab is nearly overwhelmed.
Dispensary owners scrambling to get up and running in Oklahoma say testing could make or break their business.
“Testing is the most important part of medical cannabis. As a business owner, I need to know what is going into products, as a patient I need to know what the test results to know what works,” said Corey Hunt, who is starting a dispensary business.
Testing informs labels and keeps the product free from contaminants.
For now, time will tell who will run the labs in Missouri.
When Illinois’ pilot medical marijuana program began a few years ago, they also mandated testing. We never heard back facilities we contacted there.
Patients can start applying for medical marijuana cards on the fourth of July.
Information about who qualifies and what the regulations will be, can be found here.
