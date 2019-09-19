ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- After months of relentlessly digging for answers, News 4 Investigates finally has new information about what might have been the cause of serious construction delays of a medical clinic building at Jefferson Barracks.
News 4 Investigates has been demanding to know why it's four years behind schedule.
After initially refusing to do interviews and even frustrating Senator Josh Hawley with a lack of information, the VA has finally revealed a major issue with the construction, that until now, was unknown to the public.
But their explanation still isn’t sitting well with some veterans.
“It is still so frustrating, because I know it could be used and it could be helping all the veterans in the area,” said veteran Cindy Tiegen. She receives medical services at Jefferson Barracks. She can't believe how long it's taken to complete a new medical clinic building on campus.
For more than two years, News 4 Investigates has been tracking whistleblowers' concerns of shoddy construction and tax money waste at the site.
And in July, News 4 reported that despite the building appearing to be fully complete, inside and out, it still isn't open for veteran care.
The VA told us then that construction was progressing and said the building would be open by mid-to-late 2020, four years after it was originally scheduled to be complete.
That drew attention from US Senator Josh Hawley, frustrated by a lack of response from the VA.
Last month, Hawley's office received a letter shedding a bit more light on why there's been a delay.
Top brass for the VA Robert Wilke, the Secretary of Veterans Affairs, said in the letter that the most recent delay was "a result of damage caused by an infrastructure failure allowing internal water damage inside the building in June of 2018" that "resulted in the removal and replacement of significant amounts of completed construction."
So how exactly did that happen? Cindy certainly wondered.
“How can there be water damage in a brand new building? That makes absolutely no sense,” she said.
So News 4 pressed the VA for more answers.
A spokesperson said "the domestic hot water heater tank had two valves which failed" causing a flood, which affected the building’s first, second and third floors."
It wouldn't be the first time. In 2017, News 4 showed you a picture of water infiltrating already insulated duct work in the building.
We wanted to know, who was responsible for the 2018 water damage.
The VA said the contractor, Walsh and Alberici.
And as for who had to pay up?
The VA spokesperson says "the contractor has absorbed the costs for removing and replacing damaged materials and systems."
Cindy says, even still, it seems like a waste of tax dollars.
“It’s still not finished, they say they are on track with the budget, but it’s still not finished,” she said.
She says with this big delay, veteran care has certainly been impacted.
She's feeling frustrated and she's skeptical that the building will be ready, even by next year.
“I am not holding my breath for that to happen,” she said.
Senator Josh Hawley told News 4 this week, if the building doesn't open as promised: “I guess the only thing that will be left for us to do is bring the VA to the Hill, put them under oath and ask questions.”
We've repeatedly asked for an interview with someone from the VA but so far, they haven't accommodated our requests.
We also submitted a public information request for inspection reports on the building back in the beginning of July, but haven't gotten those yet either.
We'll keep tracking the progress at this building you paid for and veterans need.
