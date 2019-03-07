JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is thanking News 4 for helping them locate two suspects who were reportedly in a stolen truck during a police chase Thursday morning.
Around 6 a.m., a deputy was called to Shannon Lane in Robertsville for a suspicious vehicle that was parked on the side of the road. When the deputy arrived, he saw a man and woman sleeping inside the vehicle. When the deputy contacted the truck’s driver, the vehicle began moving and side-swiped a deputy’s patrol car, Franklin County Sheriff’s officials said.
Watch: Suspects jump from moving car, eventually get arrested
The deputy involved was not injured.
After hitting the patrol car, a police pursuit began and went from Robertsville into Pacific. The deputy reportedly lost sight of the truck near the Pacific prison in the area of the St. Louis County line.
A dispatch then put out a call regarding the truck to surrounding agencies and an off-duty St. Louis County officer reported seeing the truck speeding near Highway 109.
Skyzoom4 picked up the truck on Interstate 44, where it looked like the suspect vehicle was traveling into Jefferson County from Antire Road. While Skyzoom4 was overhead, the vehicle was driving erratically and weaving in and out of lanes.
Around 6:50 a.m., the male driver was seen running from the truck near the Jefferson County Library near the intersection of Gravois Road and Missouri PP and then into the woods. A woman was also seen running from the passenger side of the truck.
News 4 observed the vehicle going off the road and into a ditch in the woods after the people ran from the truck.
Around 7 a.m., the man left the woods and entered what appeared to be a residential area in the 3200 block of High Ridge Heights, where he was met by two Jefferson County deputies. The man then laid on the ground and the deputies were seen handcuffing him.
After the man was seen being taken into custody, deputies were around the area where the truck was last seen and appeared to be looking for the woman who ran from the vehicle.
Skyzoom4 was over a nearby wooded area when a second person, who is believed to be one who previously ran from the passenger side of the truck, was seen sitting on the ground with her hands behind her. Deputies were seen talking to the handcuffed person.
After both people were handcuffed, deputies were seen placing a license plate on top of their cruiser along with a backpack that was previously picked up.
The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office thanked News 4’s Skyzoom4 for spotting the suspects’ vehicle, following it and relying that information to authorities.
“Sheriff Pelton would like to thank the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and the helicopter from News channel 4 for their assistance with the apprehension,” read part of a press release from the sheriff’s department.
The truck was reportedly stolen from a municipality in St. Louis County.
Franklin County Sheriff’s officials said charges against the suspect will be sought for assault on a law enforcement officer, leaving the scene of an accident, property damage and resisting arrest. Jefferson County officials are expected to apply for charges against the suspects regarding the stolen vehicle.
