SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Residents of the Dutchtown neighborhood say a nearly 20-foot deep cave-in in an alley is a major safety concern.
The cave-in is located between South Compton and Virginia Avenue. Residents say the hole is one of many in the neighborhood.
“A huge crater, a huge hole that looks like its going to get bigger if it doesn’t get fixed,” said neighborhood resident Jessica Ingalls.
Ingalls says the cave-in is a danger to drivers and kids who live in the neighborhood. She took video that captured falling bricks and crumbling cement.
“I think we’re all pretty concerned that this isn’t the only one,” said Ingalls.
Ingalls says the hole started as a dip in the road earlier in April. She says St. Louis City put up a sign last week, but said the sign barely covers the hole as it increases each day.
“It’s just gotten worse over the past two weeks,” said Ingalls.
News 4 learned someone reported the hole to the city more than a week ago. The city confirms the issue is due to a decayed sewer lateral line, a common problem with rain this time of year.
Two hours after News 4 called the city, crews filled the hole with rock. The Streets Department said they plan to bid the project to a contractor on Thursday and plan to have it fixed next week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.