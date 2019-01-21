ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – News 4 got results after a North County woman said she was given the runaround after her property was damaged.
Yvonne Moffatt told News 4 part of her wooden fence was knocked down by an AT&T contractor in early December. She said her neighbor told her what happened and she quickly called the company but wasn’t getting any answers.
Less than four hours after News 4’s Justin Andrews contacted AT&T, contractors were back in Moffatt’s backyard fixing the problem.
“We’re still investigating this incident,” read the statement from the company. “However, we are onsite working to repair the damaged fence.”
Moffatt said she understands mistakes happen but she couldn’t make sense of why she was given the runaround and why the contractors never told her of the mistake.
