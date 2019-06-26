SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - A blind man told News 4 that a lack of a crosswalk signal at a South City intersection made it unsafe to cross the street.
Nick Silver crosses the intersection of Chippewa and Watson four times a week, but for the last three months, he said the trek to the other side has been a hazard.
“They took out the broken signal and didn’t replace it with anything, just the pole,” said Silver.
The pole Silver is referring to did not have a button indicating it is safe to cross. The sound of the traffic is the only cue he has.
“I’ve almost been hit in this intersection a couple of times,” said Silver.
People who work nearby say the highly traveled area coupled with the missing button is recipe for disaster, calling it "very dangerous."
Silver and others say they’ve tried contacting the city but never head back. However, News 4 contacted the city Wednesday. Officials say they just found out about the problem and a new push button was installed less than two hours after News 4 called about the matter.
