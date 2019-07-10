SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A woman who says she was attacked by a dachshund in South City on Saturday said the city was doing little to find out where the dog is and if it was vaccinated until News 4 got involved.
Tisha McClung she was picking up her sister at a home on Pennsylvania and was halfway through the door when she says the dachshund ran up and started attacking.
“The flesh is completely gone, there was no way they could connect it to possibly heal it,” said McClung.
She said her other toe is stitched up.
McClung says she called St. Louis police and Animal Control before she went to the hospital. She says she was told to file a complaint with the Citizens’ Service Bureau.
“They took my name and number and said someone would get back to me within 15 days. I haven’t heard from nobody," she said.
McClung was released from the hospital Saturday night but woke up two days later with a fever, swollen foot and infection. She says the dachshund’s owner lost its immunization records.
“Now I’m being hospitalized. Does anyone know anything about this dog?” she said.
News 4 stopped by the dog owner's address, but nobody answered. News 4 also called and sent emails to St. Louis City officials, who said they would expedite the process and reach out to McClung immediately.
McClung says she still getting over a Pit bull attack that happened two years ago.
“It takes me time to get past stuff like that,” said McClung.
Late Wednesday afternoon, McClung told News 4 she received a call from animal control. She says they told her that they tried to make contact with the dog’s owner, but nobody was home. They are now working with police on the next steps.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.