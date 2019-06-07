SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Crumbling bricks from a South City building are causing a safety hazard for people in the Marine Villa neighborhood.
James Moore said he drives by the building on south Broadway almost three times a day and worries for children that live nearby.
“At any point in time, that could fall down and the pieces on that could hurt someone,” said Moore.
Neighbors said the building caught on fire a while back, but no one has cleaned up the mess. For weeks, Moore said bricks have continued to fall from the building, blocking the sidewalk for pedestrians and those in wheelchairs.
“Makes me not feel safe because I don't want to see a kid get hit by a falling brick or something,” Moore said.
News 4 made phone calls and a trip to City Hall to find out who’s responsible and when the mess will be cleaned up. An hour later, the city’s building division went to the property and declared an emergency condemnation.
The city said they have not received any reports from the Citizens Service Bureau about the issue. City leaders said a contractor will tear down hazardous portions of the building and clear bricks from the sidewalk as quickly as possible.
Officials urge anyone with issues around the city to contact them via Twitter or by calling 314-622-4800
