News 4's Maurice Drummond to be honored by the Urban League

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - News 4's Maurice Drummond will be honored by the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis later this month.
He will be one of 12 African American journalists honored during the Urban League's Black History Month food distribution and celebration. The honors will be held at 11:00 a.m. on February 26 before the food distribution begins. The Urban League says it expects to provide more than 3,000 families with food, PPE, sanitation items and more.
Maurice joined KMOV as Sports Director in 2013 and currently co-anchors News 4 This Morning.
The other journalists being honored are:
- Robin Boyce, WSIE
- Sylvester Brown, The St. Louis American Newspaper, Take 5 Magazine
- Ruth Ezell, Nine PBS
- Ty Hawkins, KTVI
- Art Holliday, KSDK
- Kim Hudson, KTVI
- Kevin Johnson, The St. Louis Post-Dispatch
- Tim Lampley, Independent Journalist/Producer
- Alvin Reid, The St. Louis American Newspaper
- Robert Townsend, KSDK
- Shirley Washington, KTVI
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.