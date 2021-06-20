ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The cost of college education has been a hot topic for the past decades.
In June of 1978, former News 4 reporter, Steve Trenkmann took a hard look at the issue and what parents and students were doing to try to pay for it.
In his report, Trenkmann referenced middle class income and the annual cost of a college education. In 1978, the middle class income in 1978 was between $15,000 and $25,000. Based on research from the Pew Research Center, a middle class income for family of four in Illinois is between 65,000 and 195,000 annually. Over in Missouri, the range was between 57,000 to 170,000 annually.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.