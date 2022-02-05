News 4 Throwback: The Blizzard of 1982 Updated 1 hr ago Updated 1 hr ago | Posted on Feb 5, 2022 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Heavy snowfall in late January 1982 left thousands of drivers stranded on St. Louis-area highways. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save (KMOV.com) - Heavy snowfall in late January 1982 left thousands of drivers stranded on St. Louis-area highways. Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags News 4 Throwback Local Throwback Meteorology Locations Missouri St. Louis City × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Stories 4Warn Alert: It's a great day for sledding Leah Hill Updated 2 hrs ago Gov. Parson declares state of emergency, activates national guard ahead of severe weather KMOV.com Staff Updated Feb 1, 2022 MoDOT snow plow clipped by 'irate driver' on I-55 KMOV Staff Updated Feb 3, 2022 Self-defense? News 4 Investigates after St. Louis Co man killed over grass clipping dispute Susan El Khoury, Investigative Reporter Updated 4 hrs ago ABC News suspends 'The View' host Whoopi Goldberg By Oliver Darcy, CNN Business Updated Feb 1, 2022 Drivers urged to stay home Thursday as crews continue working 12-hour shifts to clear roads KMOV.com Staff Updated Feb 3, 2022
