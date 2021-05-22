ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A convention came to St. Louis in May 1980 to show-case what was then, an unusual idea: the electric car.
Today, electric cars are common with the best-known being the Tesla but 41 years ago, they were unheard of. A hybrid seemed like science fiction. While electric cars were a novelty then, the idea itself, is not new by any means.
Electric cars, of some sort, have been around since the early 18-hundreds. The first hybrid was made in 1901, by Ferdinand Porsche, at a time when there were several electric car models. The popularity, and affordability of Henry Ford's mass-produced Model T, introduced in 1908, signaled the end of the electric car.
