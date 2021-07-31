ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- In July, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and British entrepreneur Richard Branson blasted off to space in their own rocket ships.

Nearly 44 years prior, the nation took a bold step forward in space travel. On Aug. 8, 1977, the space shuttle reached a milestone. For the first time, it separated from the Boeing 747 that carried it and flew on its own - the first space shuttle launch was still four years away.

At the time, the idea of a re-usable spacecraft was a bizarre notion.

As the real separation event happened, our cameras were in a St. Louis department store where the event was being carried live on every network. Young and old alike seemed aware that they were witnessing history.

Fast forward now to October 2012. The space shuttle endeavor, arriving in Los Angeles to go on display at the California Science Center. It was the last of five shuttles, which flew 135 missions over 30 years.